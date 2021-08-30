Suspect arrested after falling through ceiling during warrant search, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old man is under arrest after deputies say he stole items from a Tulare clothing store Sunday afternoon, escaped in a stolen truck, and then attempted to hide in a ceiling – before falling through it while deputies were conducting their search, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen jeans recovered by deputies (image courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office).

Deputies say 44-year-old Robert McMath was arrested following the robbery at a clothing store in the area of Avenue 232 and Road 140 in Tulare. Security footage showed a truck smashing into the building and two suspects entering the building. A truck matching the suspect vehicle was found parked in Strathmore, and was also found stolen out of Lindsay.

The other suspect was identified as 22-year-old Madison Orta.

Investigators served a warrant at a home thought to be where the suspects might be. Inside, deputies say they recovered numerous pairs of stolen jeans – before McMath fell through the ceiling.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the business. The two suspects were booked into the South County Detention Facility.