Suspect arrested after falling through ceiling during warrant search, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old man is under arrest after deputies say he stole items from a Tulare clothing store Sunday afternoon, escaped in a stolen truck, and then attempted to hide in a ceiling – before falling through it while deputies were conducting their search, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 44-year-old Robert McMath was arrested following the robbery at a clothing store in the area of Avenue 232 and Road 140 in Tulare. Security footage showed a truck smashing into the building and two suspects entering the building. A truck matching the suspect vehicle was found parked in Strathmore, and was also found stolen out of Lindsay.
The other suspect was identified as 22-year-old Madison Orta.
Investigators served a warrant at a home thought to be where the suspects might be. Inside, deputies say they recovered numerous pairs of stolen jeans – before McMath fell through the ceiling.
The stolen merchandise was returned to the business. The two suspects were booked into the South County Detention Facility.