CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV before crashing into another driver on Monday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were in the area of Herndon and Peach avenues when they spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen.

When officers tried to pull over the SUV, they say the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

During the chase, officials say the suspect ran a stop sign at Peach and Sierra avenues and ended up crashing into another SUV in the intersection.

Following the crash, officers say the suspect lost control of his vehicle, sending broken pieces of the stolen SUV scattering across the roadway. The stolen SUV ended up coming to a stop in the front yard of a home near the intersection.

Officers say the suspect is on probation and was discovered to have been driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

He was placed under arrest and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.