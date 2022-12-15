MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was arrested for an attempted homicide Thursday afternoon.

On December 15, 2022, around 1:13 P.M., Merced Police Detectives arrested 60-year-old Steven Anthony Perez of Merced for attempted murder.

Police say the man was wanted for nearly stabbing a man to death after an altercation in a Target parking lot.

Around 10:30 a.m., a stabbing victim arrived at Mercy Hospital in Merced, according to authorities. The victim said he was stabbed in the Target parking lot which led officers to locate video surveillance of the incident.

Officials say the victim was sitting in his vehicle after shopping at Target. Perez was leaving the parking lot on a bicycle when he and the victim had a brief verbal altercation.

Several minutes later Perez returned with a knife that he bought at Target which is when officials say he repeatedly stabbed the victim who was still seated in his vehicle.

Police say the victim went to a local hospital to seek medical treatment. He was then flown to a regional trauma center for life-threatening stab wounds.

Detectives say they found Perez’s bicycle which was located at an apartment complex behind Target. They located Perez in the apartment complex and took him into custody where he was then booked into the Merced County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826.