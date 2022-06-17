MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after robbing a Walgreens store, and attempting to carjack a woman with a plastic fork, according to the Merced Police Department.

On June 17 around 2:51 p.m. officers received a call about an attempted carjacking at Burger Time on West 16th Street in Merced.

Officers say a woman was leaving the store when she was approached by a man armed with a plastic fork and demanded her keys.

The woman turned her keys over out of fear, according to police.

A bystander had a firearm causing the suspect to flee the scene according to officials.

An officer says he was able to find the suspect and arrest him nearby. The suspect was later identified by officials as 36-year-old Nicholas Sell.

Sell was connected to a robbery at a Walgreens on G street in Merced that had happened earlier in the day according to investigators.

Investigators say they were able to locate the clothes and bicycle Sell used during the robbery.

Sell admitted to both crimes, claiming he was trying to buy food at Burger Time with the money he stole during the robbery, according to officials.

He was booked for attempted carjacking and robbery, according to police.