FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department was involved in an hours-long standoff with a person wanted on various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Fresno Police say it started around 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon near First Street and Gettysburg Avenue. The suspect allegedly made threatening statements to officers. SWAT and crisis negation teams were called to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. No other suspect information has been released.