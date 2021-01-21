Suspect arrested 7 weeks after he shot a teenager in the shoulder, police say

February 07 2021

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle stop in Dinuba resulted in the arrest of a man who police in Selma say was responsible for shooting a 13-year-old in the shoulder almost two months earlier.

Police say the traffic stop took place Tuesday shortly after 9 a.m. in Dinuba. The car had a man and a woman inside. Officers say the man was eventually identified as Frank Lopez, who was arrested following a short pursuit.

According to Selma Police, Frank Lopez is a prime suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 11. That shot was fired due to a negligent discharge. Lopez is also a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from owning or possessing any type of firearm or ammunition.

Lopez was also arrested on other charges, including willful cruelty to a child. He is now housed inside Fresno County Jail.

