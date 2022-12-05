PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department.

On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they learned that Ruben Rogel, 41, brandished a knife at medical personnel.

According to officials, Rogel was contacted outside the medical center and had a large butcher knife taped to his hand, and was carrying two additional knives.

Officers say Rogel was acting extremely hostile and threatened to kill officers on the scene, even saying that he was going to stab a Police K-9.

After several minutes of negotiation, Rogel surrendered and was taken into custody.

Detectives say they learned during the investigation that Rogel had a written letter to his family and was planning on committing “suicide by cop”.

He was booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility for Brandishing a Weapon and Assault on Officers.