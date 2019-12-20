Surveillance video captures suspects trying to steal Visalia ATM

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating the attempted ATM theft Thursday by two suspects from a nearby Visalia business, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Visalia Sales Yard at the 29600 block of Road 152 near Visalia around 8:40 p.m. for a burglar alarm, spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said.

When deputies arrived, they saw an entry door leading to a kitchen area had been pried open.

Surveillance footage from the scene caught two suspects arriving in a mid-size SUV, Schwarm said. One suspect then tried to steal an ATM but failed.

Deputies are working to identify the vehicle and the suspects captured in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Birkner or Sgt. Nicholson at 559-733-6218.

