Sunday morning sexual assault investigation, Fresno Police looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators with Fresno Police Department are working to find the person responsible for a sexual assault that took place Sunday morning.

In a statement released Tuesday, officers appealed for the community’s help in finding the suspect. The assault took place at a home in the area of Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street during the early morning hours.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s, 6 foot tall, with brown eyes, and slicked-back hair. He has a distinctive tattoo, described as a full arm tattoo with a pattern similar to leaves or feathers with multiple eyes interwoven. The tattoo color is described as faded blue or green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sexual Assault Detective Chris Aranas at (559) 621-6210.

