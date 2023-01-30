MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student at Madera South High School was found in possession of a stolen firearm on Monday, according to the Madera Police Department.

Officers say they responded to Madera South High School on Monday morning for a report of a student with a firearm on campus. They arrived to find that school security had contacted and located the student in possession of the stolen gun.

According to Madera Police Department, the student’s family was notified of the incident and was taken into police custody.

Officers add that they would like Madera South High School parents to know that no students were threatened during the incident and that the only person involved is in custody. The regular school schedule was not impacted by the incident.

The name of the individual involved was not officially released.