KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student has been arrested Wednesday after deputies found them with a gun and ammunition at a middle school in Armona, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they received an anonymous tip regarding a juvenile student who was believed to have a firearm at Parkview Middle School in Armona.

During their investigation, detectives report they contacted the student and found them to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Authorities say they took the juvenile into custody and booked them in the Kings County Juvenile Center.

Deputies assured the community that this was an isolated incident and that there was no direct threat to the school.