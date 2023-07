FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is actively searching for a man who allegedly committed a strong-armed robbery in Tower District on June 23.

Police say the suspect has an unknown tattoo above his left eyebrow and along his left arm.

Anyone with any information regarding his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Fresno Police Detectives at (559) 621-6209.