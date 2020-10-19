Street vendor struck by gunfire after being assaulted by juveniles in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A street vendor is in the hospital after juveniles attempted to rob him in central Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area of Madison Ave and Mariposa Street just before 5:00 p.m. for a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A resident in the area was able to render aid to the victim while EMS arrived.

Lt. Isreal Reyes with the Fresno Police Department said witnesses told officers the victim is a street vendor who was working near the area when he was approached by three juveniles who attempted to rob him before assaulting him.

The victim tried to run but one of the juveniles did shoot at the victim, then got into a dark-colored sedan and fled the area, according to police. Witnesses told officers the juveniles were wearing medical masks.

It is unknown if the juveniles stole anything from the victim. No other details were available, the investigation is ongoing.

