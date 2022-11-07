TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people were in the area street racing when someone was left upset with the result of the race and a fight broke out.

Officials say multiple people were shot. One of the victims drove themselves to a local hospital while the other four shooting victims drove to a nearby truck stop where ambulances eventually transported them to a local hospital. The status of their conditions is currently unknown.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call them at 559-733-6218.