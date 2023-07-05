FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted after allegedly stealing several items of clothing in a retail store, the Fresno Police Department says on Wednesday.

According to the officers, a male entered the Citi Trends store at 2049 W Shaw Avenue on June 26 around 6:00 p.m.

Investigators state the male selected several items of clothing and began to walk toward the exit without paying for the items. The suspect assaulted an employee while leaving the store.

The Fresno Police Department says he left the location with two other males in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno Police Department

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective J. Button at (559) 621-6509.