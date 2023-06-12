VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old and 20-year-old clerk are dead following a shootout at a liquor store in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 11:00 p.m., officers say they were called to the EZ Mart Liquor Store on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy in the parking lot who had been shot. The boy was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say they also found a 20-year-old clerk inside the store who had been shot and was dead when officers arrived on the scene.

During their investigation, detectives say they found that the 16-year-old boy attempted to rob the store. During the robbery, the clerk and the teenager shot at each other multiple times, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-744-8116.