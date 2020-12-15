Store clerk killed in robbery shooting, deputies say

WAUKENA, California (KGPE) – A store clerk in the Tulare County community of Waukena was shot to death during a robbery Monday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called around 7:15 p.m. to the Waukena Market, on the 2800 block of Waukena Drive, for reports of a man with a gun. While en-route, another 911 call told dispatch that someone had been shot.

Both Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Corcoran Police responded to the scene. Deputies report that they found the store clerk shot to death inside the business.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.