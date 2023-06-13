FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are looking for the suspects of a commercial burglary in a storage facility that happened in April, according to the Fresno Police Department.

A social media post from the Fresno Police Department says that officers responded to a commercial burglary at Derrell’s Mini Storage on April 26 around 9:30 a.m.

Officers say that the suspect entered the storage facility in a U-Haul truck and then entered a locked storage unit.

Investigators state that the suspects took several thousands of dollars worth of property.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with more information regarding the suspect’s identity to contact Detective Christal Derington at (559) 621-6408.