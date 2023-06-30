TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect that stole a vehicle was rescued by Tulare deputies and CHP after he jumped into a canal trying to run away, deputies say on Friday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 327 to help CHP officers with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies say the suspect in the investigation ran away from officers and jumped into a canal to escape.

After floating down the canal for a quarter mile, deputies state they were able to rescue the suspect and pull him to safety.

According to deputies, he was given medical aid and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown