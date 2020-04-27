Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash in Kings County, police say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in the hospital after stealing a vehicle and leading police into a pursuit on Sunday morning in Kings County, police say.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by the Hanford Police Department of a pursuit of a stolen Jeep Patriot on Highway 198 near the Avenal cutoff with speeds of 70-80 mph.

California Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit and says they were able to deploy spike strips near El Dorado Avenue where the vehicle veered of the roadway and crashed into an almond orchard.

Deputies say they gave the suspect commands to exit the vehicle but did not respond and was found unresponsive.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was later taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old, Paris Lawrence Billings and was also wanted for child endangerment, domestic violence, and stealing a vehicle.

