PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen car along with other stolen property was recovered in Porterville on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say on Tuesday, June 20, at 3:23 p.m., detectives observed the vehicle leaving a residence in the 1400 block of West San Lucia Avenue which matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in an attempted robbery in the City of Visalia on June 16.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle in the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue and detained the driver, 31-year-old Levi Strong, of Farmersville, and passenger 36-year-old Kendall McSwain of Visalia.

Officers say the vehicle was found to be previously reported stolen from the City of Tulare and several stolen items were found inside.

Further investigation revealed that Strong and McSwain had stolen two Sony PlayStation 5’s from Walmart in Porterville earlier in the day and left the store in the same vehicle. Officers say one PlayStation 5 was located in the trunk of the vehicle and the other was recovered at the residence where the vehicle was seen leaving prior to the stop.

Officers say Strong was arrested and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle; grand theft and possession of stolen property and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

McSwain was also arrested and officials say she is facing a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.