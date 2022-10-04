PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, Porterville police say.

Authorities say on Monday, around 9:16 p.m., an officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification indicating that there was a reported stolen vehicle in the area.

The notification showed the stolen vehicle was a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

While the officers were searching the area, they found the stolen vehicle parked at a residence in the 400 Block of south A Street. Officers said they established a perimeter and contacted several witnesses, learning the driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot toward the yard.

After a while, officers said they found Joshua Schwenn hiding in a shed.

Investigators said Schwenn was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and arrested.

The stolen vehicle was found and returned to its owner.

Schwenn was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.