SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A semi-truck reported stolen has been recovered from a field near Selma on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Ag Task Force say they spotted the stolen semi-truck near Nebraska Avenue and Amber Avenue outside Selma at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The driver then crashed into an orchard and fled the scene, according to deputies.

Officials say they set up a perimeter and used a helicopter and a drone to locate the driver.

Following the search, deputies say they received a call saying someone may have broken into a house in the 11000 block of E. Nebraska Avenue. However, nobody was found at the home and officials say they are still searching the property for him.