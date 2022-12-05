MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already advised the police that there was a motorcycle in the area doing burnouts.

According to police, an investigation led to the identification of Miguel Aguayo, who is on active probation. Furthermore, the motorcycle in Miguel’s possession was also discovered to have been stolen out of San Diego.

As a result, officers say Miguel was placed under arrest for the stolen vehicle and a direct violation of his probation. He was later booked into the Madera County Jail and the motorcycle was recovered.