HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three women were arrested after Hanford Police say they were loading up brand name products at Kohl’s and hiding them inside one of the suspect’s dresses.

Police say they responded to Kohl’s around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of several people who were loading up brand-name products and concealing them. According to investigators a representative from the store suspected this was an organized retail theft that was taking place.

Investigators say the three women were observed leaving the store and then fleeing in a gold van. Officers caught up to the suspect vehicle as it was making its way onto Highway 198. The vehicle stopped for officers at 11 Avenue and Third Street in Hanford.

The three suspects, identified by police as 29-year-old Maria Bambaloi of Romania, 23-year-old Ioana Vaduva of Vallejo and 23-year-old Francesca Zarafu of Romania were stopped and detained by officers.

All three people were identified by witnesses and were arrested on suspicion of theft over $950 and conspiracy to commit theft.

All of the suspects in this case were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail. Their bail was set at $40,000.