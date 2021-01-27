Stolen flatbed truck stopped with spike strips in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A flatbed truck stolen from Fresno Wednesday morning was eventually stopped over 30 miles away after the California Highway Patrol says they used a spike strip to force it off the road.

According to the CHP, the flatbed truck was stolen in Fresno around 9:45 a.m. near Grantland and McKinley. The driver failed to stop for officers and the truck continued north on Highway 99. At one point it drove into Madera and then exited the city again, before continuing north on Highway 99 until it reached the Chowchilla area.

Officers say the suspect was eventually stopped at the exit for Le Grand, when they used spike strips and the driver lost control of the flatbed truck.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Joaquin Carrillo. He was arrested and is facing felony evading and possession of stolen property charges.