HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Credit cards, various tools, and a purse were stolen, and the credit cards were used at Walmart on Monday, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to investigate reports of theft around the 4000 block of 11th Avenue in Hanford.

Officials said that three family vehicles were rummaged through during the night and various items were stolen, including tools, a purse, and credit cards.

According to deputies, the victim was able to alert the credit card companies about the stolen cards and the credit card companies notified the victim that the cards were being used at the Hanford Walmart.

Investigators stated that Walmart’s Asset Protection team showed the video surveillance that revealed the suspect attempting to use the stolen credit cards to purchase approximately $600 worth of merchandise, as well as a clear view of the suspect’s tattoos and the car the suspect used to leave in, which was a blue Toyota Prius.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jermel Logan.

According to deputies, the information was sent to other members of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, and the next day, a car matching the description was seen by an off-deputy traveling near Hanford Armona Road.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said that Logan was on parole and was subject to search due to multiple convictions regarding burglary, drug possession, resisting arrest, and possession of narcotics in jail.

According to deputies, the stolen items were located in the car and returned to its owner.

Officials stated that Jermel initially said that he found the items on the side of the road and that he never used the credit card at Walmart, but was confronted with video evidence that made him admit that he did it.

The Kings County Office said that Jermel was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary, suspicion of possession of stolen property, suspicion of identity theft, and violation of parole, with a bail set at $75,000.