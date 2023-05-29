TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen car has been recovered and the suspects are in custody, According to the Tulare Police Department.

Officials say around 3:00 p.m. Monday, an officer who was on patrol saw the vehicle and saw that it was listed as stolen at the Tulare Outlet.

According to police, it was only there for 15 minutes unoccupied, as officers waited for the suspects to come back.

As the suspects got into the car to leave, Tulare Police say that’s when they approached the car to apprehend the suspects.

Officers say two females are in custody, no one was put at risk, and there were no injuries.