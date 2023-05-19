GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen vehicle out of Tulare County was recovered by police in Grover Beach, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Officers say that a man with felony warrants was caught in Grover Beach Friday morning.

“It’s the weekend, and we love welcoming visitors to Grover Beach! With that said, we suggest you take care of your felony warrants and refrain from driving a stolen car from Tulare County. If you do, there’s a good chance our officers will find and arrest you like they did this morning,” says the Grover Beach Police Department.

Two people were arrested for warrants and possession of a stolen vehicle and both were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to officials.