Stolen car driven through airport fence, suspect escapes, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for the suspect who allegedly stole a security guard’s car and drove into a fence outside Fresno Yosemite International continues Wednesday.

The incident was first reported around 2:00 a.m. when investigators say a security guard’s car was stolen and the guard responded by firing shots at the vehicle as the suspect was driving away. The suspect then drove the car through a fence near the northwest portion of the airport and stopped near a taxiway.

Police say the suspect got away and it is unknown if that person was struck by gunfire. The suspect remains on the loose.

The airport’s operations were not impacted and flights continued as normal.