State Prison Officials investigating death of an inmate as a homicide

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) are investigating the stabbing death of an inmate as a homicide.

Officials say 40-year-old inmate Isaac M. McCuan was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:17 p.m.

McCaun was admitted from Contra Costa County on Nov. 14, 2013, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with a 35-year offense enhancement for a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, according to officials.

McCuan’s cellmate, Juan Hernandez, 31, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing, according to officials.

Officials say Hernandez was admitted from Fresno County on Nov. 19, 2013, to serve life without parole for first-degree murder and a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, a 25-year offense enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, a two-year consecutive sentence for attempted second-degree murder (street gang act) with a 25-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, a consecutive life-with-parole sentence for aggravated mayhem with a 15-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, and a two-year concurrent sentence for possession of ammunition by an ex-felon.

SVSP officials say they are conducting a 24-hour threat assessment and the investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Services Unit at SVSP and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez was re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General was notified.

