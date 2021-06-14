Suspect wanted for assaulting peace officer arrested following standoff in Kings County, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect who was wanted for assaulting a peace officer was arrested after leading deputies on a car chase that ended in a standoff near Corcoran, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ended on Highway 43, where the suspect barricaded themself inside their vehicle.

The highway was shut down to all traffic between Whitley and Orange in Corcoran as deputies worked on getting the suspect out of the car.

Authorities have since taken the suspect into custody and have fully reopened the highway.

The Sheriff’s Office says it expects to release more information on Tuesday about the arrest.

Deputies have not given any details on the peace officer who was reportedly assaulted.