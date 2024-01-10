FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A standoff is underway in Fresno after a man stabbed someone and then barricaded himself in a home, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say at 8:40 a.m. they responded to a stabbing call on the 3500 block of East Olive.

Officers say they believe the suspect is a 40-year-old male who resides on the street. The victim is in his late 50s and does not reside in the area.

Police say they have been negotiating with the suspect since 10 a.m. in an attempt to have a peaceful surrender. The suspect is believed to be armed with a knife or a stabbing weapon and is believed to be inside the home alone.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the victim and the suspect did not know each other. The victim had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officers say it is still an active scene, and 5th Street and Millbrook Avenue will be closed for a few hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.