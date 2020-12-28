Standoff ends in arrest near Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A standoff ended in an arrest near Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore early Sunday morning, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at around 3:30 a.m. a man shot out the window of a gas station on Jersey Avenue, narrowly missing a tribal security guard out front by just four feet.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, they say the man refused to get out of a BMW vehicle he was sitting in.

Authorities say they also saw a loaded handgun in the passenger seat. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called into the scene.

The suspect abruptly got out of the vehicle and was taken down by a K-9. The suspect was found with a gun which had been stolen out of Texas, according to authorities.

The suspect was later identified as Juan Romero, a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a firearm.

Juan Romero

Romero was taken to the hospital to be treated and booked into jail with a bail set at $380,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com