Standoff ends in arrest near Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A standoff ended in an arrest near Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore early Sunday morning, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at around 3:30 a.m. a man shot out the window of a gas station on Jersey Avenue, narrowly missing a tribal security guard out front by just four feet.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, they say the man refused to get out of a BMW vehicle he was sitting in.

Authorities say they also saw a loaded handgun in the passenger seat. A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called into the scene.

The suspect abruptly got out of the vehicle and was taken down by a K-9. The suspect was found with a gun which had been stolen out of Texas, according to authorities.

The suspect was later identified as Juan Romero, a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a firearm.

Juan Romero

Romero was taken to the hospital to be treated and booked into jail with a bail set at $380,000.