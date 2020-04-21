Stabbing victim in the hospital after a fight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One man is under arrest after a stabbing in Fresno Monday, according to police.

Officers say they received a call around 4:30 p.m. about a fight on Fresno Street near Grant Avenue. Officers arrived to find the victim stabbed in the neck and chest.

“Our suspect Mr. Solano then proceeds to have a physical confrontation with these individuals and stabs the victim twice with a knife – a folding type of knife – and then flees the area,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen.

“Officers received 911 calls, got a description, and were able to arrest our suspect Mr. Solano just a short distance away.”

Police identified 32-year-old Abisai Solano as the suspect.

The victim’s name has not been released, but officers say he’s a 52-year-old Hispanic man. He is described as being in a stable condition in the hospital.

Investigators are working to establish what led to the fight breaking out.

