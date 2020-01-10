Stabbing suspect consumed several cans of beer, snorted meth, authorities say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing victim was found in a field in the Hanford area on Wednesday, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found a 56-year-old man lying in a field with a wound to his back near the area of Highway 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue after getting a report of a stabbing.

Deputies said the victim was struck in the back with a pair of pruning shears and identified the suspect as his co-worker, Sergio Gonzalez DeLosSantos.

According to authorities, DeLosSantos had consumed several 12-oz cans of Budweiser and snorted methamphetamine throughout the workday in the orchard.

At one point while trimming trees, DeLosSantos began hallucinating and yelling at the victim about killing his son, the Sheriff’s Office said.

DeLosSantos then took a pair of pruning shears he was working with and stabbed the victim in the back, causing a large laceration to the victims back, the Sheriff’s Office said.

DeLosSantos’ son was contacted by deputies and determined to be unharmed.

The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be treated.

DeLosSantos was transported to the Kings County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $30,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.