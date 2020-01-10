Live Now
Newsom unveils California state budget, could expand benefits

Stabbing suspect consumed several cans of beer, snorted meth, authorities say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing victim was found in a field in the Hanford area on Wednesday, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said they found a 56-year-old man lying in a field with a wound to his back near the area of Highway 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue after getting a report of a stabbing.

Deputies said the victim was struck in the back with a pair of pruning shears and identified the suspect as his co-worker, Sergio Gonzalez DeLosSantos. 

According to authorities, DeLosSantos had consumed several 12-oz cans of Budweiser and snorted methamphetamine throughout the workday in the orchard. 

At one point while trimming trees, DeLosSantos began hallucinating and yelling at the victim about killing his son, the Sheriff’s Office said.

DeLosSantos then took a pair of pruning shears he was working with and stabbed the victim in the back, causing a large laceration to the victims back, the Sheriff’s Office said.

DeLosSantos’ son was contacted by deputies and determined to be unharmed. 

The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be treated. 

DeLosSantos was transported to the Kings County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $30,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com