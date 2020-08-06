Stabbing in southwest Fresno puts one man in the hospital

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man in his 40s is in the hospital after he was stabbed Wednesday and discovered in an alleyway in southwest Fresno, according to police.

Officers say a 911 call was received around 6:30 p.m. and responded to the scene close to the intersection of A Street and Stanislaus Street. There they found the victim who was discovered to have a single stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in a stable condition. Investigators say he is reluctant to provide information.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

