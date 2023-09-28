FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a homicide suspect after a shooting victim died.

Police say on September 19, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of East Liberty Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived police say they found 62-year-old Oscar Martinez seated in a vehicle, with a gunshot wound.

According to police, Martinez was transported to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition according to officials, Martinez died on September 26.

Investigators say Martinez was involved in a verbal altercation with another man, which led to the gunfire.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.