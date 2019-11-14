South valley woman with 2 kids in car arrested for DUI, detained by onlookers

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with children in her car, along with several other charges.

On Tuesday evening Porterville Police were called to Applegate’s Market at 212 North Newcomb Street after other drivers reported seeing a woman driving erratically with children in her vehicle. That woman was later identified as Brandy Whittenburg.

Officers were told that while Whittenburg was leaving the area she allegedly hit several barriers in front of the market. They arrived and found her stopped in the parking lot, several witnesses had already stopped her by removing the children and the keys from the car.

Officers determined that Whittenburg was driving under the influence of alcohol with her two small children, aged six months and two years. The kids were turned over to Tulare County Welfare Services.

Whitteburg also faces charges of child endangerment and battery on a peace officer. Her bail is set at $100,000.

