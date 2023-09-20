FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in northwest Fresno after he allegedly stabbed his mom and sister early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 4500 block of West Robinson near Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after they received a 911 call of a person being stabbed.

Investigators say when officers arrived they found a man standing on the sidewalk. When they confronted the man he ran holding what appeared to be a knife. A short time later the suspect was tased and was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Officers say they immediately went to the home where he lived and found a 56-year-old woman the suspect’s mom and a 23-year-old woman the suspect’s sister with multiple lacerations and stab wounds to their body.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.