‘Something must have snapped:’ Murder-suicide suspect’s co-worker speaks out

HANFORD, California (KSEE) – A co-worker of the Hanford man who police say killed his friend before killing himself speaks exclusively with KSEE24.

Soledad Mendez said there were no signs that her friend Ramiro Trevino Jr. would be capable of shooting and killing his friend, shooting his father, and then taking his own life.

“There is no way this is Ramiro,” said Mendez. “Something must have happened. Something must have snapped.”

According to Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Trevino Jr was at his father’s birthday party when he and his girlfriend started fighting. Trevino Jr’s friend and dad stepped in to defuse the situation. That’s when officers say Trevino shot both of them, killing his friend Johnathan Diaz, critically injuring Trevino Sr., and killing himself.

Mendez says she will always remember Trevino by the smile on his face and the support he showed her during the worst days of her life. On June 17, 2016, her 25-year-old son Julio Gonzalez was murdered. Mendez fell into a deep depression and said Trevino was there for her.

As she looks back, she wonders if her friend was masking what he was truly going through.

“They are always saying behind the big smile they are hiding something bigger and I think that only Ramiro knows what he was hiding. because that man always had a smile.”

The incident remains under investigation by Kings County Sheriff’s Office. The father remains in critical condition.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.