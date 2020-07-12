Someone set five fires in less than an hour in Parlier, police still searching for the suspect

Parlier Police believe the fires are connected because of how close they happened in time and location

PARLIER, California (KGPE) — Parlier Police are on the hunt for whoever sparked a string of fires early Sunday morning. Police have released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the first fire, in the hopes someone recognizes the suspect.

It all started a little before 1 a.m. Sunday at El Rancho Market. Surveillance video shows a man leaning over the dumpster next to the building, who then walks away into the street. As he does, he keeps looking back at the dumpster.

A fire can be seen inside of the dumpster not long after. Sgt. Dan Barcellos said thankfully two people happened to be in the area after the fire started, pulling the dumpster away from the building.

The next fire got called in close to 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 8300 block of South Mendocino Avenue to a vehicle fire. As they handled that, residents at an apartment complex nearby alerted them to a dumpster fire in the complex.

Then, just before 2 a.m., officers responded to yet another vehicle fire on the 13200 block of Parlier Avenue, near John C. Martinez Elementary School. As officers were dealing with that, they were informed several items were on fire in the bed of a pickup truck a few houses down.

In total, three of the fires involved vehicles, while two involved dumpsters. Barcellos said the investigation has been tough.

“It’s very difficult because of the time in the morning, there’s not very many people that are out,” he said. “The quality of the video [makes it] really, really difficult, too.”

With all the fires happening so close to each other, in time and location, Barcellos believes the man caught in the surveillance video is responsible for all of them.

That said, he wants people to get a good look and come forward if they know the man.

“We rely on our citizens as they rely on us. We can’t do it alone. It takes a community to take care of itself,” Barcellos said.

You can call Parlier Police at 559-646-6601, or at 55-9935-1535.

