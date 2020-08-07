‘Somebody knows something:’ Visalia mom wants answers after her son and two others were shot and killed

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia mom continues to call for justice after her son and two other young men were gunned down three months ago. The case has since gone cold.

Visalia Police found Blake Medeiros, Jose Hernandez, and Isaiah Rule shot to death in the parking lot at Golden West High School shortly after 11 p.m. on May 5.

Investigators still have no solid leads and Isaiah’s mother is frustrated with the lack of cooperation from the community.

“Visalia’s not that big of a town for nobody to know nothing,” said Nikkole Rule-Balderama. “Somebody knows something out there and I just want them to put themselves in my shoes.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Visalia Police.

