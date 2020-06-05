Snowflake Designs in Clovis struck by molotov cocktail in security video

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis-based gymnastic and athletic clothing business Snowflake Designs was targeted by a Molotov cocktail Tuesday morning, as shown by security camera footage which captured the incident.

It happened shortly after 1:20 a.m. in the area of Clovis and Gettysburg avenues. The video shows someone standing behind a dumpster and throwing the incendiary device towards the front door of the business.

The owner says the damage was light and was washed away. This is the first time the business has been subject to vandalism.

