Smoke shop robbed at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are on the loose after they robbed Fresno’s Zaza Smoke Shop and allegedly fired shots while making their escape Wednesday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Officers say two men walked into the smoke shop near Shields and Brawley avenue around 9:30 a.m. and demanded cash from the owner behind the counter.

One of the suspects had a gun, pointed it at the victim, and ran out of the store with an unknown amount of cash, before leaving in a white SUV, police say.

At the same time, authorities say the boyfriend of the victim was pulling into the parking lot and followed the suspect. That is when police said the suspects pulled over and allegedly fired several shots back at the victim – but officers say they did not find evidence of a shooting.

If you have any information about the incident you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.