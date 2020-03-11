Smiling, laughing, and a fist-bump: Muhammad trial includes autopsies and interview video

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More recorded confessions played out in Fresno County Superior Court in the capital murder trial of Kori Muhammad Tuesday.

Muhammad is accused of killing a security guard at a Motel 6 and gunning down three other men in downtown Fresno.

Once again, Muhammad requested to leave the court half-way through the morning session. Muhammad’s lawyer told the judge that Muhammad was concerned regarding his state of mind. He also waived his right to be present during the afternoon session.

The prosecution picked up where they left off on Monday, showing a video of Muhammad being questioned by Fresno Police detectives the day he was arrested on April 18, 2017.

In the video, Muhammad confesses to killing Motel 6 security guard Carl Williams for disrespecting him, and killing three men because they were white: Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson.

In the second hour of the video, Muhammad says he has to use the restroom. The detectives allow it, but they left the room to speak with each other first. Muhammad appeared to be unable to wait and relieved himself in a potted plant in the corner of the room.

In court, Muhammad was watching himself, laughing, looking back at the jury and smiling.

Close to the end of the video, the detectives ask Muhammad if they took him on a ride-a-long, would he be able to show them the chain of events that unfolded. Muhammad says he would.

Video of the ride-a-long shows Muhammad sitting handcuffed in the back of the patrol car and the defendant explaining to detectives the chain of events the day of the murders.

“I fled, I hopped a gate and then I hopped another gate and ran across the parking lot,” Muhammad said.

Immediately before Muhammad waived his right to be present for the remainder of the morning session, he smiled and fist-bumped his lawyer.

The court also heard from a forensic pathologist who went over the autopsies of the victims. He said the causes of death for Randalls, Gassett, and Jackson were similar.

“The injuries are caused by another person, the cause of the death is from the gunshot wound, so the manner is classified as a homicide, death happened in the hands of another person,” said Dr. Venu Gopal, Chief Forensic Pathologist with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The court continues Wednesday morning.

