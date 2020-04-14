COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Smash-and-grab at a Fresno gym caught on camera

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A weekend break-in at a small gym in southeast Fresno was all caught on camera.

Security footage shows two people using a rock to smash through the front door of the Fitness Grind and Performance gym on Saturday, shortly after midnight.

Owner Felix Gonzalez said the thieves seemed to know what they wanted and they were in and out in just a couple of minutes. They are seen driving off in a white four-door sedan.

Gonzalez believes the shelter in place order is partly to blame.

“There’s people going crazy. You confine a do long enough they’ll bite, you do the same to humans and they’ll do bad stuff.”

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know