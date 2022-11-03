CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Skimming devices had been found at an ATM location in Corcoran over the past month, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Between October 5 and November 2, officials said three skimming devices were found at ATMs at the Bank of the West on 1045 Whitley Avenue.

Images of the skimmers recovered by the Corcoran Police Department

Officers said thieves place skimming devices in the ATMs so they can steal victims’ pin numbers as they are entered into the keypad. Investigators said several people had contacted the police department to report that money had been withdrawn from their accounts without authorization.

Everyone who reported that money had been taken out of their account still had their bank cards in their possession.

Officers believe that more people who have used the ATMs at this bank could have had their information stolen by the skimmer devices.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or have information about the skimmer devices is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151.