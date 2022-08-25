FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say.

Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, took jewelry, and fled the scene in a vehicle that was waiting for them.

According to the authorities, there were no customers in the store and no one was injured. Officers added that this is considered an armed robbery because of the use of hammers.

Anyone with information should call the Fresno police at (559) 621-7000.