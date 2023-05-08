HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sketches of two people wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon last year were released by the Hanford Police Department on Monday.

According to authorities, on May 16, 2022, at around 5:00 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Irwin Street for a report of a subject who had been shot.

When officers arrived they say found a 13-year-old boy that had been shot multiple times. Officers say they rendered medical aid to the victim and he survived his wounds after being treated at the hospital.

According to detectives, they received information that indicates the vehicle involved in this shooting is a newer model Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

Toyota Camry – Hanford Police Department

They added that based on witnesses’ statements and recently discovered video footage detectives believe that two people similar in appearance to the sketches below may have been involved in the shooting.

Detectives with the Hanford Police Department are continuing their efforts to locate the vehicle used in this shooting and are asking the public for help to locate the vehicle and identifying its occupants at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call (559) 585-2540 or text the Hanford Police Department Tip Line at (559) 379-6093.